Mumbai, Oct 20: Reliance Industries today reported a 24 per cent drop in its second quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 7,833 crore as compared to Rs 10,314 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, revenue was higher at Rs 81,651 crore in July-September as compared to Rs 74,490 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.