Market Watch : ABG Shipyard jumps 13%

October 19, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Oct 19: ABG Shipyard Ltd is currently trading at Rs 39, up by Rs 5.45 or 16.24% from its previous closing of Rs 33.55 on the BSE. The company said in a clarification that it is exploring the possibility of strategic investors so as to improve company’s financial and operational strength. For this purpose, the company has appointed Rothschild investment banker.

The scrip opened at Rs 34.8 and has touched a high and low of Rs 39.25 and Rs 34.8 respectively. So far 6456215(NSE+BSE) shares were traded on the counter. The current market cap of the company is Rs 181.27 crore.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs 137 on 19-Oct-2015 and a 52 week low of Rs 22.85 on 24-May-2016. Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs 34.35 and Rs 31.5 respectively.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 18.23 % while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 11.83 % and 69.94 % respectively.

The stock is currently trading above its 200 DMA.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Global market collapse | Sensex falls below 34,000, Nifty lower by 150 points
Stock Markets continue to plunge| Sensex sheds 561 points, Nifty 168
Sensex cracks over 839 points the day after Budget presentation
Sensex makes record high, Nifty hits 10,900
Sensex closes at 35,324.77 after morning record high
RBI
After RBI announcing rate cut by 25 bps, Sensex falls over 100 points
Top