Market Watch : Eyes on RIL, LIC Housing, YES Bank, Biocon results

October 20, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Oct 20: Reliance Industries, YES Bank, LIC Housing Finance and Biocon will be among the high profile companies that will announce their financial results on Thursday.

Others including Aro Granite, DB Corp, Foseco India, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Hester Biosciences, Kajaria Ceramics, Mafatlal Finance, Nocil, Nucleus Software Exports, Pneumatic Holdings, Praj Industries, SQS India BFSI, Syngene International and Tanla Solutions will also announce their July-September results.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
New Jio phone to include Whatsapp, says Mukesh Ambani
Yes Bank announces tie-up with Cashkaro to launch India’s first Card Linked Offers
Mobile ATMs set up by Ola and Yes bank in 10 major cities
Market watch : Markets open on negative note on Wednesday
New Delhi : Fire in Yes Bank Dwarka branch
Market Watch : ABG Shipyard jumps 13%
Top