Market Watch : Eyes on RIL, LIC Housing, YES Bank, Biocon results

Mumbai, Oct 20: Reliance Industries, YES Bank, LIC Housing Finance and Biocon will be among the high profile companies that will announce their financial results on Thursday.

Others including Aro Granite, DB Corp, Foseco India, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Hester Biosciences, Kajaria Ceramics, Mafatlal Finance, Nocil, Nucleus Software Exports, Pneumatic Holdings, Praj Industries, SQS India BFSI, Syngene International and Tanla Solutions will also announce their July-September results.