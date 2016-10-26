Market watch : Markets open on negative note on Wednesday

Mumbai, Oct 26 : The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 28,050.55 points, which was also the high point, then touched a low of 27,846.40 points.

On October 25 the Sensex closed at 28,091.42 points.

The Sensex is trading at 27,880.36 points down by 211.06 points or 0.75 per cent.

On the other hand the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 8,657.30 points after closing at 8,691.30 points,

The Nifty is trading at 8,635.70 points in the morning.

–IANS