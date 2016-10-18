Market Watch : Sensex rebounds 208 points after Asian cues get going

Mumbai, Oct 18: The BSE benchmark Sensex made a promising start by bouncing almost 208 points today on widespread gains following fresh buying amid a firm trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share index jumped 207.64 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 27,737.61, with all sectoral indices led by realty, metal and banking making all the right moves.

The gauge had lost 143.63 points yesterday, spooked by muted start to second quarterly earnings and a lacklustre global trend. The NSE Nifty today went up by 55.15 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 8,575.55.

