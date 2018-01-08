Marlboro cigarettes to quit smoking

New Delhi, Jan 8: Marlboro cigarettes manufacturers have decided to call it quits; Phillips Morris International has announced that they are ceasing the manufacture of cigarettes in the near future and the business will be resumed with e-cigarettes and other such entities to help people quit smoking.

PMI posted full-page advertisements in several newspapers, proclaiming the termination of tobacco business and that the business is going to focus on products that would facilitate an egress from the deadly habit. With the new product line, the company is planning to launch smoke-free substitutes and heated tobacco products.

“We’re trying to give up cigarettes” declared the company in an official statement which is ironic as the company’s products have paved way for many to smoking.

The cigarette brand which commenced its operations in 1900 is one of the most widely used cigarettes; the advertisements of the brand bearing the title ‘The Marlboro man’ is often considered as the most brilliant advertisement campaigns of all time.