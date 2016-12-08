Marriage in the cards for actress Anushka Sharma

Mumbai,Dec8:Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have had an on-off relationship. While they did take a small break earlier this year, the two lovebirds got back together soon after. And once they did, there has been no looking back.

The couple were together at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding and have also attended Manish Malhotra’s bash thrown by Karan Johar hand-in-hand. So it’s obvious that the two are in a strong serious relationship and is giving everyone relationship goals too.

But at an event, when Anushka was asked about her marriage plans, she said, “Marriage is on the cards, but I don’t know when will it happen. I haven’t thought about it yet. I have done everything in my life very normally. And marriage is definitely there on my agenda in life. But I don’t know when will it happen.”