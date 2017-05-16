Married men likelier to survive post-surgery death

Married men likelier to survive post-surgery death
Married men likelier to survive post-surgery death.

Washington DC/USA, May 16: A team of researchers has discovered that married men are more likely to survive the surgery.

The study of more than 11,500 adults who had undergone non-heart surgery was carried out. Overall, 7.6 percent of those patients died within two years of having their operation.

The study revealed that single men are a third more likely to die within two years of hospital treatment and divorcees have a 76 percent greater risk of post-surgery death than married men or widowers.

However, being married has no post-surgery effect for women.

“This is the first study to demonstrate the protective effect of marriage across a wide variety of surgical procedures,” said researchers from Duke University in North Carolina.

The study appears in the Journal of Surgical Research. (ANI)

