Married not branded, says all-time diva Twinkle Khanna’s fitting reply takes internet by storm

Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna, known for possessing a great sense of humour and an innate ability to speak her mind, gave an apt response to a fan who was hell-bent on finding out why she wouldn’t change her name after being married for almost two decades now, reports deccanchronicle.com.

Daughter of yesteryear superstar Rajesh Khanna and all-time diva Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna married superstar Akshay Kumar in 2001. Khanna, blessed with a son and a daughter, did not change her last name after marriage. So, when an exceedingly curious fan prodded Mrs. Funnybones (the name she goes by on Twitter) for an answer, she replied saying, ”A lot of people bring this up,though not as stridently as this gentleman- khanna it will always be #MarriedNotBranded.”

Ever since she responded, internet has gone insane over it. If only this gentleman understood that, in order to make a marriage work, embracing husband’s surname is the last thing one should focus on.