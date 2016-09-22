Martyr Ganesh Shankar Yadav’s family feels ‘humiliated’ after BJP MP seeks donation for them

Sant Kabir Nagar, September 22: The family of Ganesh Shankar Yadav, who was martyred in the Uri terror attack, said they felt “humiliated” by BJP MP Sharad Tripathi’s appeal at the funeral to collect donations from the public to help them.

Tripathi had gone to pay condolences to the family at the marty’s native place Gurapali on Tuesday where he appealed the public gathered there for financial help to family following which people started collecting money, reports deccanchronicle.com.

“As soon as we came to know what was going on, we felt very humiliated. We are not beggars,” the martyr’s widow Gudia said.

Tripathi and his supporters then left from there, eye witnesses said.

Later, the Sant Kabir Nagar MP said he had no intention to insult the family and wanted only to help them.

Meanwhile, the family members also claimed most of them were running fever but “did not receive any medical help despite making calls to government doctors”.

“All family members have been suffering from fever. Last night Gudiya had to be rushed to private hospital as she was running high fever,” Suresh Kumar, Yadav’s elder brother, said.

In one of the deadliest attacks on the Army in recent years, 18 jawans were killed and 19 injured as heavily armed militants stormed a battalion headquarters of the force in Uri town in the wee hours on September 18.