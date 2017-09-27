Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam stages protest over Sinhalese objection to Vaiko’s speech

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 27: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) party member on Wednesday staged protest outside Sri Lankan High Commissioner over Sinhalese objection to MDMK general secretary Vaiko’s speech at a UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) meet.

The angered party members condemned the act in their slogans and also burnt Sri Lankan flags while protesting.

A protesting party member, while talking to media, informed, “Our general secretary Vaiko was delivering speech on genocide of Tamils in Sri Lanka at UNHRC, Geneva. After the speech, a single lady and four jawans accosted him and threatened Vaiko for speaking in defence of Lankan Tamils.”

“We demand the Indian government to call Sri Lankan High Commissioner to condemn this attitude, and if they fail to do so, people of Tamil Nadu will always think that we are second class citizens of India. As Tamils, if we are citizens of this country, government should definitely condemn this act,” he added.

Vaiko on Monday claimed that he was accosted by a Sri Lankan woman and former army personnel after he concluded his address to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, where he raised concerns over the atrocities committed by the army and the government machinery against the Tamil civilians in the island nation. (ANI)