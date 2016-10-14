Maruti Baleno, Maruthi Ignis and Ford Figo would contest in the World Car Awards under Urban Car Category 

New York, October 14: The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the to be launched Ignis are nominated for ‘2017 World Car of the Year’ awards under ‘Urban Car Category’.

These two cars from Suzuki Motors will compete with BMW i3, Smart Brabus, Smart Cabriolet, Citroen C3, Citroen E-Mehari and Ford Ka+ (Ford Figo in Inida).

Ford Figo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Maruti Suzuki Ignis comply with all requirements to compete in this category which also states that the vehicles should be in the sub 4 meter category and should be be sold in two continents.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in India in 2015. In length it measures to 3,995mm. It is the first Suzuki car which is being exclusively made only in India and exported to the world, including Japan and Europe, reports rushlane.com.

Produced at the company plant in Manesar near Gurgaon, Maruti Suzuki India exports the Baleno to over 100 countries around the world.

Maruti Ignis on the other hand measures 3,700mm. It is was first launched in Japan earlier this year and will soon be launched in India and Europe. In India, Maruti Ignis is expected to go on sale next year, post it enters production at company plant.It will be offered in a choice of petrol and diesel engine option, and will go on sale through NEXA dealerships on launch in India.

Ford Ka+ is on sale in India as the new Ford Figo hatchback. It is powered by a petrol as well as a diesel engine option. Ford India manufactures the new Figo from their plant in Sanand near Ahmedabad. It is also exported to multiple countries across the globe, including Europe and Africa.

This is the first time that three cars which are made in India have been nominated for the prestigious World Car of the Year award, highlighting PM Modi’s make in India campaign. Winner will be announced at the New York International Auto Show on April 13, 2017.