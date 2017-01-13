Maruti Ignis launched, prices start at 4.59 lakh

New Delhi, January 13: Maruti Suzuki had launched its new car Ignis Compact SUV today. From today onwards, the vehicle could be made available at the Maruti premium cars exclusive dealers Nexa. Ignis is positioned as a smart urban compact car which is built on an innovative platform. Ignis is considered as a success even before its launch.

An exclusive information revealed in the launching ceremony of Ignis is its designer roof designs. It is fist of its kind in the Indian market. Roof designs comes in different colours and styles.

The inaugural ceremony was made colourful witha music concert by Axwell, a Swedish DJ, record producer and remixer. The launch theme is in line with Maruti Suzuki’s target consumers, referred to as ‘Millenials’. Such a grand launching ceremony of this kind will be a first for the company and reflects the emphasis on young and connected consumers by the company.

Varient Prices Petrol With Manual gearbox ₹ 4.59 lakh – 6.69 Diesel With Manual gearbox ₹ 6.39 lakh – ₹ 7.80 lakh Petrol with AMT gearbox ₹ 5.74 lakh – ₹ 6.30 lakh Diesel with AMT gearbox ₹ 6.94 lakh – ₹ 7.46 lakh

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, said that Ignis is having high security features and it comes with ABS. He said this while he was delevering speech in the launching ceremony of Ignis. He spoke extensively on road safety. He put forward an main point on learning how to learn driving. As an expert, he opined that it is always better to learn driving from a professional training centre rather than learning it from friend or others.

Ignis booking is available at NEXA from 2nd January onwards. The car was expected to be launched just after the launch of Baleno, another success from Maruti. At that time an unexpected high demands for Baleno has occurred. This has lead to a crisis, which in turn lead customers to wait for a long period of time. Reportedly, Maruti has somehow tackled this issue, but this delayed the launch of Ignis. This chain of incidents made it a much awaited car.

Engine Mileage 1.3 litre Turbo Diesel/1.2 litre Petrol Petrol: 20.89 kmpl

Diesel: 26.80 kmpl Overall Length 3,700 mm Overall Height 1,595 mm Overall width 1,690 mm Wheelbase 2,435 mm Tyre Size 175/65R 15 Max. Power 75 PS @ 4000 rpm/84.3 PS @ 6000rpm Peak Torque 190 Nm @ 2000 rpm/115 Nm @ 4000 rpm Drive Layout Front Wheel Drive Transmission 5 Speed Manual/AMT Seating Capacity 5

While contacted by INDIA LIVE TODAY, NEXA representative said that Maruti Ignis Compact SUV is available in four variants namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha, where Sigma is the base model and Alpha is the high end model. These four variants are available both in petrol and diesel. But for the time being, the high end Alpha variant is only available in Manual transmission and not in AMT(Automatic gear). Moreover the AMT Ignis is available only in Delta and Zeta variant. All the four variants are available in Petrol while, there is no Sigma variant available in Diesel. In the automatic Ignis, the dual tone colours are available only in Zeta.

At this stage, Ignis is made available in seven colours. Ignis would be launched in Pearl Arctic white, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Uptown Red, Tinsel Blue and Urban Blue. Besides, Ignis is offered in dual tone colours which are Uptown Red with Midnight Black, Tinsel Blue with Midnight Black and Tinsel Blue with Pearl Arctic White.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis was showcased at an Auto Expo, in Greater Noida earlier in 2016. It is expected that the new Ignis compact SUV will be slotted just below the Vitara Brezza in the company’s UV line-up, and would become a competitor to Mahindra KUV100, once it is launched.

As expected, Ignis is tightly packed with unique features. Ignis would be the most feature-rich car in this segment. Besides, there will be offered more customization options as well as add on features, than the offers with any other car currently in this small car segment.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis’ infotainment system is likely to be an updated version of Suzuki’s 7-inch SmartPlay unit with SD navigation and Bluetooth phone integration. It will also come with Google Android Auto support along with Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink. Ignis offers big boot space of 267 litre. Transmission options will be a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The vehicle is expected to be priced between the range of Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki is also planning to add high-end Harman Kardon audio system in their cars from 2017. Ignis launched today could be the company’s first model to receive the new Harman Kardon audio system under this tie-up. As next step, Maruti will start adding the new high-end system in the top-end variants of other like Swift, Baleno, Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross. It is highly unlikely that the Alto, WagonR and Celerio will receive the Harmon Kardon audio system.

Ignis is on Indian roads, happy motoring!