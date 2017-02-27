Maruti Ritz no more available in market

Mumbai, Feb 27: India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki India has stopped the selling of one of its popular brand Maruti Ritz in both domestic and international markets.

Maruti Ritz Launched in India in the year 2009 in both petrol and diesel versions.

Maruti Ritz sold a total of around 4 lakh units yet. Confirming the news, Maruti Suzuki India spokesperson told PTI: “As part of invigorating our product portfolio, we continuously review our portfolio and initiate new models.”

Stating that Maruti Ritz has been one of the company’s successful models in its portfolio, the spokesperson said that it played a key role in strengthening the company’s presence amongst the modern compact cars.

“Maruti Suzuki is committed to fortifying the availability of spare parts and service for coming next 10 years,” the spokesperson added.

The company now sells the newly-launched Maruti Ignis, Maruti Swift, Maruti Celerio, Maruti Dzire and Maruti Baleno in the compact segment, which witnessed 25.2% growth in sales to 55,817 units last month as against 44,575 in the year-ago month.

In these the recent launches – Maruti Baleno, Maruti Vitara Brezza and Ignis have been a hit in the market. Both the Maruti Brezza and Maruti Baleno still have a long waiting period to its name and the Maruti Ignis too is bringing in the moolah.

The Auto market leader had also recently discontinued sales of lower variants of premier crossover S-Cross featuring a 1.6-litre diesel engine, due to the low demand from the market.

Maruti Suzuki India is now selling only the top-end Alpha variant of the vehicle featuring a 1.6-litre diesel engine, priced at Rs12.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), from its premium retail channel Nexa.

Maruti Suzuki India, however, continues the sale of all the three variants of the crossover powered by a smaller 1.3-litre diesel engine.

Maruti Suzuki India’s next launch is the Maruti Baleno RS and the bookings for the same have already begun.