Maruti Suzuki all new DZire to be launched in India today

Mumbai, April 24: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is all set to unveil its compact sedan DZire on Monday. The company has endorcing the new model, dropping the prefix Swift in the badge, to make its identity distinct and independent of the popular hatchback.

As per the reports on CarDekho.com, the new DZire will be coming with features like projector headlights and daytime running LEDs, along with a more premium interior.

Features on offer will include automatic climate control, black-beige interior upholstery and the SmartPlay infotainment system that will come with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity.

Since its launch in 2008 and through a makeover in 2012, over 13 lakh units have been rolled out of Maruti Suzuki’s factories, making it the leader in the compact sedan segment of players such as Hyundai Xcent, Ford Figo Aspire, Honda Amaze, Toyota Etios, Volkswagen Ameo and Tata Tigor.

Powertrain options, though, are likely to be carried forward as is. The 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.3-litre diesel will be offered. Rumour mills suggest that the 1.2 petrol could swap its 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission for a CVT like we’ve seen in the Baleno.

The company has till date sold 13.81 lakh units of the outgoing model in the country since its launch in March 2008.

The model has been a roaring success for the company and has been instrumental in making Maruti Suzuki a strong player in the entry sedan segment. The model has been contributing to around 50 percent of vehicle sales in the segment.

During the last fiscal, Dzire occupied the third slot in the top ten list of passenger vehicles with the sale of 1,99,878 units. It was the second best-selling model among the passenger vehicles in 2015-16.

Its nearest rival Hyundai’s Xcent sold 47,614 units during the last fiscal.

Last full model change of the Dzire happened in February 2012. Last year, the company launched the compact sedan with auto gear shift (AGS) technology.