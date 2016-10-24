Maruti Suzuki Baleno sales in India crosses 10,000 units ever since it was launched
New Delhi, October 24: The revolutionary car maker Maruti Suzuki India is planning to launch a sportier Baleno RS and Maruti Baleno petrol SHVS varient in India.
Meanwhile, the Maruti Baleno petrol SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) variant which is currently being exported to international markets. And this has been spotted testing in India. It seems that Maruti Suzuki could be planning to add this to the Indian lineup in the future.
The Baleno has become a massive hit in India. Its only logical to augment the brand with new variants are relevant to market trends. Average sales of Maruti Suzuki Baleno in India is above 10,000 units ever since it was launched.
Maruti would be introducing a sportier Baleno RS with body kits and additional equipment later this year. The petrol SHVS mild hybrid variant is likely to be launched a few months later. The Baleno looks set to be the first petrol SHVS variant to be launched in India.
The SHVS system incorporates an integrated starter generator which aids the IC engine during acceleration. It derives power from a heavy duty battery which is recharged through brake energy regeneration. The system is claimed to achieve noticeable improvements in fuel efficiency.
The Baleno SHVS is powered by the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol motor but benefits from the Dualjet technology (two fuel injectors in place of one). The motor is expected to offer better performance and efficiency compared to the regular K-Series unit that is currently on sale in India.