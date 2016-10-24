Maruti Suzuki Baleno sales in India crosses 10,000 units ever since it was launched

New Delhi, October 24: The revolutionary car maker Maruti Suzuki India is planning to launch a sportier Baleno RS and Maruti Baleno petrol SHVS varient in India.

Meanwhile, the Maruti Baleno petrol SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) variant which is currently being exported to international markets. And this has been spotted testing in India. It seems that Maruti Suzuki could be planning to add this to the Indian lineup in the future.