Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, mid-sized sedan, crosses 1 lakh cumulative sales in June, says R S Kalsi

New Delhi, June 6: Maruti Suzuki India Wednesday said its mid-sized sedan, Ciaz, has crossed the one lakh cumulative sales mark in the domestic market in June, nearly two years after its launch.

Launched in October 2014, Ciaz sold a total of 1,00,272 units till June 2016, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Commenting on the milestone, MSI Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, R S Kalsi said, “Today, Ciaz is the largest-selling sedan in the A3+ segment. It has enabled us to achieve a market share of 40 percent in the premium sedan segment.”

MSI said the average monthly sales for Ciaz remained at more than 5,000 units in the first five months of 2016. Use of technological innovations like SHVS (hybrid) has made it even more attractive, Kalsi added.

Ciaz is available in options of petrol and diesel SHVS, which gives a fuel economy of 28.09 km per litre, the company added.

The model is currently priced between Rs 7.53 lakh and Rs 9.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Ciaz is also exported to Africa, South America, Central America, Middle-East, ASEAN and SAARC countries. The cumulative exports till end of June 2016 were over 18,000 units.

Source: firstpost.com