Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sales starts from tomorrow

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd plans to launch the facelifted version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz on 1st April, 2017 which will now be sold through the Nexa Dealerships.

Earlier an image of the official brochure revealed the variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz which will be Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, and a new variant S (Sport).

The outside of the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will remain the same with a three slat chrome grille, dual projector headlamp unit and 16 spoke alloy wheels.

The key change in the updated Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will be the standard set of safety features. Like all other cars sold through the Nexa outlets, all versions of the sedan will get ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), dual front airbags as well as ISOFIX mounts for child seats at the rear bench.

Powering the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will be the existing 1.4 litre petrol engine that produces 91 hp of power and 130 Nm of torque and the 1.3 litre DDIS diesel engine which develops 88 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque. The diesel unit is available with a mild-hybrid SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology which regenerates energy that is lost during braking and uses it when the engine needs more power. The petrol engine will be available with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4 speed automatic gearbox, while the diesel engine is expected to be paired only to a 5-speed manual transmission.

According to the company, 1.5 lakh units of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz have been sold and with the new premium positioning, the Ciaz should give a stiff competition to the recently updated 2017 Honda City.