Maruti Suzuki expands NEXA portfolio, unveils IGNIS with prices starting at Rs 4.59 lakh.

New Delhi, Jan 13: Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Friday launched the urban compact vehicle for the millennials, IGNIS here.

“NEXA, our premium automotive retail channel, now has an offering for the millennials – IGNIS. It combines unconventional design, seamless smartphone experience with AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay, technological supremacy with AGS on petrol and diesel, advanced safety features as standard and personalisation options, making it unique on every parameter. IGNIS at NEXA will help us expand our presence in the premium compact segment,” Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, said as he presented IGNIS. Maruti Suzuki has been planning to set up a total of 250 Nexa outlets by the end of the fiscal year 2017.

IGNIS is built on a new generation rigid platform embodying Suzuki Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) for occupant protection. The price ranges from Rs 4.59 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh.

IGNIS was unveiled at an Electronic Dance and Music (EDM) concert featuring AXWELL, amongst a gathering of over 5,000 millennials. AXWELL is a globally acclaimed Swedish DJ music producer and remixer, is highly popular among the youth.

Design: IGNIS gets a confident stance with expressive wheel arches, accentuated with clads, and wheels placed at extreme corners. The front has a single-frame grille design, with inset Headlamps.

IGNIS is also equipped with infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Mirror Link combined with an inbuilt voice recognition system.

Safety Features: Dual airbags, ABS + EBD, Pre-tensioner force limiter, seat belts and ISOFIX seat anchorage a child seat restraint system as standar ensure proper safety for travellers.

It also embodies Suzuki’s Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) for occupant protection.

The car is also compliant for pedestrian safety, side impact and offset crash ahead of regulations. It also provides the convenience of Two-pedal Technology and Auto Gear Shift Technology on both petrol and diesel versions.

Android Auto: IGNIS is the first car in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio to offer the feature, expanding smartphone connectivity to android users. Android Auto allows users to control the multimedia functions via voice commands. It helps users get directions, make calls, send and receive messages, listen to music and audio books through a remarkable touch interface. Android Auto also helps in getting real time traffic update via Google Navigation and access to other supported Apps.

Cabin: The 265-litre boot is wide enough for easy access and comfortable handling of heavy and large luggage pieces. The boot space can be extended with 60:40 rear split.

Drive: IGNIS comes with two engine options – petrol fitted with the proven VVT engine (1.2L) delivering power of 61kW @ 6000rpm with a torque of 113Nm @ 4200rpm. The engine is tuned to offer better low-end torque, enabling better drivability in various conditions. The diesel IGNIS gets the power of the acclaimed DDiS 190 diesel engine (1.3L) delivering power of 55.2 kW@4000 rpm with a torque of 190Nm@2000 rpm. Use of pendulum engine mount system, effective use of acoustic insulation and absorption materials around the cabin and engine compartment ensure low NVH levels. (ANI)