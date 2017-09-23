Maruti Suzuki India Limited launches “Maruti Suzuki ARENA” in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 23: Maruti Suzuki India Limited today launched “Maruti Suzuki ARENA” in Kolkata.

This range of new showrooms, christened with a new name, sports a modern look and offers a warm, friendly and comfortable environment to the customers. Leveraging the power of digital technology Maruti Suzuki ARENA promises to serve and delight customers in several ways.

With Maruti Suzuki ARENA in place, the Company will have four distinct retail channels: Maruti Suzuki ARENA, NEXA, Commercial and True Value, addressing needs of all customers.

Maruti Suzuki ARENA connotes a place where people come together and experience something exciting.

Digital integration is a key differentiator at Maruti Suzuki ARENA. Customers can now experience the convenience of bookingtheir cars or even personalizing through anall-new website.This is poised to strongly connect with the young and do-it-yourself generation of customers and delight them. This experience travels seamlessly to the showroom through the advanced navigation portal.

Introducing Maruti Suzuki ARENA, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) of Maruti Suzuki R S Kalsi said, “Maruti Suzuki ARENA is at the core of our strategy to transform our network and meet customer expectations.Maruti Suzuki ARENA will enhance transparency and delight customers with an exciting purchase experience, seamlessly from the digital space to physical showrooms. I am sure it will create a lasting relationship with our customers. With Maruti Suzuki ARENA, we take an important step forwardin our journey of transformation.”

Nearly 75 per cent car buyers in India research online before they decide on a purchase. At Maruti Suzuki ARENA,customers who register on the website can start their journey seamlessly in the showroom by entering their mobile number on the Navigation Portal.

They can explore the entire product portfolio,through interactive Product Vision touch screens at the showroom. A dedicated Personalization Zone with car configurators will enable customers to electronically personalize cars by a mix and match of accessories.

Technology will also assist the Relationship Managers who, equipped with tablets and an app, will showcase the wide range of Maruti Suzuki products and variants to customers for ease of comparison. Information on tab will enable the Relationship Managers to address customer queries promptly.

The new showrooms will have a dynamic facade with a trendy blue signature design element and an Active Experience Terrace.Valets will greet car buyers in this space.

A Coffee Consultation Area and an Owners Loungewill set the mood for friendly conversations. The overall experience will make the customer feel special.

Maruti Suzuki ARENA is a part of Company’s Transformotion 2.0 initiative.It is built on the pillars of design, technology and experience. The modern showrooms are spacious and designed in a way to indulge customers in a friendly and warm environment. Simultaneously, Maruti Suzuki ARENA is powered by technology to usethe digital medium to connect with the customers.

This transformation is built on continuous research, listening to customer voice and anticipating future trends. The effort is to be in sync with ever-evolving customerneeds and offer them experiences at par with global benchmarks.

The Company targets to set up over80 Maruti Suzuki ARENA by March 2018.