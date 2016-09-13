Maruti Suzuki India Limited shifting its focus to premium cars

Mumbai, Sep 13: After the success of its latest models, the Vitara Brezza and the Baleno , MarutiSuzuki India Limited has realigned its future strategy and has decided to focus more on premium cars.

According to the MD and CEO of MSIL, Kenichi Ayukawa, the brand is preparing to add more premium cars to its portfolio. While speaking to the Times of India, Ayukawa said, “Originally entry cars had big volumes, but now people expect a little more premium cars. We have to prepare and respond to all these expectations.”

This move by Maruti is a direct result of the success of cars like the Baleno and the Vitara Brezza+ , both of which are in the top 10 selling cars+ list of July and August 2016. The Vitara Brezza has shifted to the eighth spot in August, after being on the sixth spot in July and the Baleno has maintained its ninth spot throughout the two months.

Maruti is also working towards an upgrade in the small car segment after the arrival of the Renault Kwid , which has been giving stiff competition to the Alto . Also, as the Kwid is now available with a bigger 1.0-litre engine , a big update in the Alto has become necessary. “We are planning a new-generation of Alto.” Ayukawa said.

Maruti is eying a growth of 10 per cent with its new future strategy. As of now, Maruti enjoys a market share of around 47 per cent and, with the growing demands, it is mulling over adding a third shift to its Gurgaon and Manesar facility and also start production at its upcoming third plant in Gujarat. This will further increase the brand’s production capacity to a total of 2.5 lakh units per year.