Maruti Suzuki to launch the Baleno RS in India by March 3

New Delhi, Feb14:According to reports, Maruti Suzuki will launch the Baleno RS in India most likely by March 3. We had earlier reported, that the Baleno RS will come on Indian roads in March, this confirms that Maruti Suzuki is working in full swing to deliver the much-talked about Baleno RS to the Indian customers.

Maruti had unveiled the Baleno RS at the Auto Expo 2016 along with the Ignis. The company will also bring in a SHVS version of the Baleno, but according to reports, Maruti will export the hybrid version of the Baleno to European market.

Design:

As an RS, Maruti Suzuki will give the Baleno a more sporty and aggressive stance. Moreover, expect Maruti to give the Baleno RS added design elements to make it more appealing to the customers. In the front, the Baleno RS will come with bi-xenon projector headlamps and power-operated ORVMs.

Engine:

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS will come with a 998 cc, 3-cylinder, BoosterJet petrol engine that churns out maximum power output of 100BHP and maximum torque of 150NM, mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Dimensions:

The new Baleno RS will come with a wheelbase of 2520mm and will be 1745mm in width, 3995mm in length, 1510mm in height and will have a fuel capacity of 37L.

Features:

The new car from Maruti Suzuki will be a lot like the Baleno albeit some additional features. This includes an updated dashboard and SmartPlay infotainment system with integrated Apple CarPlay among others.

Competition:

The new Baleno RS will go up against the Volkswagen Polo GTI and Fiat Punto Abarth in India.

Price:

We expect the new Baleno RS to come for a price tag of Rs 8 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi)- Rs 12 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi).