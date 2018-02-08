Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift | Price starts from Rs 4.99 lakh

New Delhi, Feb 8: Maruti Suzuki launched the all new Swift at the Auto Expo 2018. The new Swift is available in 12 variants and six colour options.

The hatchback comes at a starting price (ex-showroom Delhi) of Rs 4.99 lakh and based on the variants the price goes up to Rs 8.29 lakh

The car is available in both petrol and diesel variants along with automatic transmission options. The all-new Swift will be available with the trusted K12 VVT engine and DDiS 190 engine. Internationally, the new Swift is available with two engine options – a 1.0-litre Booster Jet engine that focuses on performance and a 1.2-litre DualJet engine.

There’s also the 1.3-litre Diesel engine which can get the SHVS mild-hybrid offering which focuses on providing high fuel economy. the 1.2-litre K-series petrol and the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel are still at the heart of the new Swift.

The company had last month opened bookings for the new Swift, which is based on Suzuki’s 5th generation HEARTECT platform.

Speaking at the launchat the Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, “Indian customers are changing rapidly. In line with this, our goal is to offer products, technology and experience suited to their changing needs,”

With evolutionary bold design blended with an outstanding performance, the #AllNewSwift is designed not just to perform but to outperform others and #BeLimitless.

Book Now: https://t.co/JK8MdVZu6R pic.twitter.com/mEK6FOaGjL — Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) February 8, 2018



Equipped with advanced safety features such as Dual airbags and ABS with EBD, among others as standard, the new Swift meets the advanced safety norms ahead of schedule.

The luggage space has been increased by 58 litres, around 28 per cent more than the second generation Swift and around 24 mm more headroom.

The company’s parent Suzuki has spent around Rs 800 crore on the development of the new Swift.