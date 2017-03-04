Maruti Suzuki launches premium hatchback Baleno RS

The new premium hatchback will be available at a price of R8,69,000 ex showroom Delhi. The new Boosterjet engine is a powerful combination of two technologies – direct injection system and a turbo charger- which is the first from the Indian subsidiary of Suzuki.

The new variant of Baleno is launched in a single variant (Alpha) and complies with advanced safety norms including pedestrian safety, side and frontal offset impact, ahead of regulation timeline.

“It marks our entry in another new segment sports high-performance segment, an upcoming new segment. Baleno Road Sport gives me an opportunity to explain our challenging spirit in creating technologies that are relevant for India,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director Maruti Suzuki.

This will be the second product launch from Maruti in the calender year after the Ignis which was launched in January. Baleno RS will the fourth offering of the company to be sold from Nexa range of premium dealerships.