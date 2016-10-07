Maruti Suzuki launches special editions of Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and Alto K10 with MS Dhoni signature graphics

New Delhi, October 7: In honor of “MS Dhoni – The Untold Story”, the new movie inspired from the life of Indian Cricketer MS Dhoni, special editions of Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and Alto K10 were launched by Maruti Suzuki India. The cara would have special Dhoni inspired car seats with No. 7 MS Dhoni signature decals, body graphics, reverse parking sensors and state of the art music system.

These special editions are in association with the upcoming movie “MS Dhoni – The Untold Story” based on the life of the star cricketer and current captain of Indian national cricket team in limited overs formats, reports rushlane.com.

Set to go on sale at all company dealerships in the country from early October 2016, they will be available in Alto Lxi and Alto K10 Lxi and Vxi variants in special color combinations of Black and Silver and Red and Blue. Added features are offered at extra costs of INR 16,777 where the Alto 800 Lxi is concerned and at INR 12,777 for the Alto K10 Lxo and Alto K10 Vxi.

On board features include reverse parking sensors, gear boot covers, steering wheel cover, special mats and ambient lighting. Seats will sport Dhoni #7 seat covers while infotainment will be via 1 DIN, MP3, USB Aux and speakers. Special M S Dhoni decals and body graphics along with M S Dhoni inspired merchandise kit will also be on offer.

Maruti Suzuki is also offering a series of customer engagement programs via social media. #DrivenbyPassion, invites Twitter and Facebook users to share stories in 7 words while winners will get a chance to meet MS Dhoni in person and will be cast in the movie in Delhi.

Ever since Maruti Suzuki Alto was launched in September 2000, it has been a top selling model in the country for over 12 years with sales having crossed the 30 lakh mark making it the only model from an Indian automaker to achieve this status.