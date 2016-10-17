Maruti Suzuki officially confirms launch of Ignis, the sub-4 meter crossover in the Indian market

New Delhi, October 17: Maruti Suzuki has confirmed officially that the new Ignis crossover launch in India will be ahead of Diwali, despite rumors that the launch of Ignis being postponed to early 2017, reports financialexpress.com

Acoording to sources from the brand, Ignis is slated for a launch in this festive season itself. Ignis would be the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s first sub-4 meter crossover available in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis was first showcased in India at the 2016 Auto Expo. The upcoming Baleno RS would also arrive during this festive season.

Currently, the Ignis is only available in Japan and India would become the second country where the crossover will be launched.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ignis, which is the next big launch from the brand has been caught completely undisguised in its production is ready for revealing all that potential buyers need to see.

This car would be sold via Maruti’s new premium Nexa outlets.

The Ignis inherits design elements from previous Suzuki models. At the same time introducing a new unique sense of personality. Suzuki’s lightweight and new-generation platform incorporates a newly designed suspension system, and features the 1.2 DUALJET engine.

The Ignis also benefits by adopting Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki, a lightweight, compact mild hybrid system that uses an ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) with an integrated power generator and electric motor, and a lithium-ion battery pack.

Apart from this, at the Motor Show, Suzuki Motor Corporation’s mini crossover IGNIS won the Good Design Award 2016 (hosted by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion) in Japan. The IGNIS is a new-genre mini crossover launched in February 2016 in Japan.

As of the end of August 2016, the sales of the IGNIS have reached approximately 18,000 units in Japan, according to Suzuki research from Japan Automobile Dealers Association, reports Rushlane.com.

This is a fresh new design language from Maruti Suzuki, and from the outside, is rather bold. The rear profile might come out as quirky to some, but it has grown on us. Overall, the proportions are of a hatchback, but the brand could pitch it as an urban crossover.

Highlight remains the interior of the Ignis which are unlike any other Maruti Suzuki. A new dashboard design with a floating multimedia display and new AC controls add a fresh feeling. Also, the dash has been designed in a way to release more space in the cabin. Dual tone paint with a 3rd colour to break the monotony is another first by Maruti.

Another feature clarified with these spyshots is the automatic gearbox. However, in India, we could get a budget friendly AMT unit. Also, the Ignis could come with SHVS technology, reports autonews.com.

The Ignis crossover will be available through the company’s premium Nexa outlets.After Baleno and S-Cross, it will mark the third car from the company to be sold through its premium dealership network. The company is also expected to showcase the Ignis at the upcoming Paris Motor Show in October, which apparently falls in the same time-frame of its India launch.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Specs and Features

Being a crossover, Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets certain attributes of an SUV such as high ground clearance, good field of vision, projector headlamps and a muscular body. In terms of dimensions, the Ignis is 3679mm x 1579mm x 1478mm. Coming to the design, the Ignis crossover sports a slick looking front grille that also houses the headlamps. It also comes with LED daytime running lamps that further adds to the crossover’s overall demeanor.

In terms of features, the India bound variant could get a 4-Wheel-Drive (4WD) system, Suzuki’s proprietary adaptive braking system (DCBS), lane management system, along with front, rear and side cameras for parking assist. In terms of standard features, the Ignis will most likely get ABS and EBD as standard along with driver and co-passenger airbags.