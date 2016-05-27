Maruti Suzuki to recall 77,380 vehicles

May 27, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, May 27: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s leading carmaker, will recall 77,380 vehicles to upgrade the airbag controller software and replace a faulty fuel filter, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Maruti, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Cor, will recall 75,419 Baleno cars, including 17,231 units of exports, manufactured between August 3, 2015 and May 17, 2016 to upgrade the airbag controller software.

Of these, 15,995 Baleno diesel cars, manufactured between August 3, 2015 and March 22, 2016, will also be inspected for a faulty fuel filter, which will be replaced.

Maruti will also recall 1,961 DZire diesel hatchback cars, with auto-shift gear technology, to inspect and replace a faulty fuel filter, it said in the statement.

Dealers will start reaching out to buyers from May 31.

Tags: ,
Related News
To promote safe driving; Maruti Suzuki to open 12 automated driving test centers in Delhi
Dream to own a car to become costlier in 2018; Major automobile manufacturers to hike price
Maruti Suzuki sedan Dzire 2017 becomes quickest car to hit 1 lakh in sales in 5 months
PV Sindhu was bestowed with the Sportsperson of the Year award during the ‘Maruti Suzuki Sportsperson award function
Maruti Suzuki India announces GST benefits on ex-showroom prices of their vehicles
Maruti Suzuki launches lighter Swift Dzire, offers 28.4 km/litre in Diesel models
Maruti Suzuki launches lighter Swift Dzire, offers 28.4 km/litre in Diesel models
Top