Maruti Suzuki resumes production after week-long maintenance closure

June 13, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, June 13: Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd(MSIL) on Monday resumed production at its two plants after a week-long maintenance closure.

The company had advanced the maintenance closure by three weeks to June 6-11, following a fire at the Manesar facilities of its supplier, Subros Ltd, on May 29.

“Due to the strenuous efforts made by all concerned, operations at Maruti Suzuki India facilities in Gurgaon and Manesar have begun smoothly,” the company said in a statement.

On an average, Maruti produces around 5,000 units a day from its two plants at Gurgaon and Manesar, which together have an annually capacity of rolling out 15 lakh units.

