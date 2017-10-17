Maruti Suzuki sedan Dzire 2017 becomes quickest car to hit 1 lakh in sales in 5 months

New Delhi,October 17: The new release of Maruti Suzuki India has updated the latest version of compact sedan Dzire has crossed one lakh unit sales milestone in just five and half months of launch.

According to reports, for their recent updates of the third generation Dzire was launched in may 2017 and has become to knock the clock one lakh unit sales mark, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

MSI Senior Executive Director R S Kalsi stated that the updated version of new Maruti Dzire takes the brand to a whole new level an authentic sedan designed for the young, aspirational and indulgence seeking Indian customer

R S Kalsi also describes that the AGS technology (Auto Gear Shift ) has found increasing acceptance among customers with 17 percent of Dzire customers opting for AGS variant during April-September 2017.

The new model also equipped with the trendy features like SmartPlay infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror-link technology.

The company guarenting the main advantage is Fuel efficiency, in the updated version of sedan Dzire, its also include one of the main attractions of the new Dzire with the diesel variant delivering 28.4 kmpl while petrol variant giving 22 Kmpl