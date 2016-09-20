Maruti Suzuki to showcase India-bound Ignis at Paris Motor Show 2016

Paris,Sept20:Maruti Suzuki has revealed that the Japanese car-makers will introduce the India-bound Ignis at the upcoming Paris Motor Show. the compact crossover, along with its India launch, will also make its European premiere next month at the Paris Motor Show.

Latest environmental technology from Suzuki includes a rigid, lightweight new-generation platform as well as the option of a compact and lightweight SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) which allows extra assistance through the electric motor and provides efficient battery recharge, these elements help achieve fuel efficiency without sacrificing good performance.

Price:

We expect the Ignis to come within a price bracket of Rs 4.5 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi)- Rs 7 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi).

Design:

Suzuki’s styling design heritage nurtured in a long history of compact car manufacturing has been passed down and some attributes are brought to life in the Ignis. The minimal exterior design looks fresh but undoubtedly Suzuki which makes the model purely iconic. The new Ignis will go on sale in the UK and Europe in January 2017. Maruti Suzuki will launch the upcoming compact crossover, Ignis in India sometime in November.

Dimensions:

In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ignis will come with a wheelbase of 2,435mm and will be 3,700mm in length, 1,660mm in width, and 1,595mm in height. Moreover, the India-bound Ignis will come with a best-in-class ground clearance of 180mm.

Engine:

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ignis will come with both petrol and diesel mills. The Ignis is said to get a 1 .2-litre VTVT petrol engine and a 1.3-litre diesel engine.

Rumoured to be launched during this festive season, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ignis will come with the CVT gearbox, similar to the Baleno. However, only the top-end trim of the Ignis will get the CVT, while the base models will sport the usual 5-speed manual transmission.