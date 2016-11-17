Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport to appeal Indian buyers in a year

New Delhi, November 17: The much awaited Maruti Swift Sport 2018 would make its world debut a few months after the introduction of its regular model, in 2017. The producers had decided not to bring the first two generations of the Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport to India. But there is always a huge demand for such vehicles in India. This would compel the largest car maker in the country to introduce the much awaited Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport to its customers in India.

The performance derivative of the upcoming third generation hatchback, the 2018 Maruti Swift Sport, would phase out the existing normally aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine in favor of the new 1.4-litre BoosterJet turbocharged petrol engine.

The outgoing 1.6-litre mill produces 138 PS while the downsized turbo unit puts out 140 PS. The differences in the power output is not much when compared to previous models. The next generation model would be based on a new platform, which is expected to benefit from certain weight savings.

In the recent months, India has seen the launch of Punto Abarth, Avventura Abarth, and the Polo GTI. Though the demand for such cars is limited, with Maruti lauching Swift Sport, it could completely change the game for the segment.

The driver focused variant will continue to feature a 6-speed manual transmission and a suspension set up that is tuned for enhanced handling. New bumpers, aerodynamic body kits and larger alloy wheels are the other elements that would separate the Sport variant from regular Swift variants.

The 2018 Maruti Swift which was leaked in the form of sketches at a dealer conference earlier this year gets significant design overhaul. The tight fitting flat roofline is the only visual connection the new car has to its predecessor. The front bold front fascia receives a larger grille and peeled back headlamps. The rear fascia too has nothing in common with the current gen car.

The story first appeared on Rushlane.com.