Maruti Swift Diesel Automatic To Launch Later This Year

New Delhi, May 11: Maruti Suzuki launched the diesel variant of its compact sedan-Swift Dzire with an AMT (automated manual transmission) gearbox earlier this year. Now, according to new reports, Maruti will launch its hot-selling hatchback, the Swift, with the same AMT transmission later this year.

The Swift Dzire and Swift hatchback use the same Fiat sourced 1.3-litre Multijet DDiS engine that produces 75PS of power along with 190Nm of power. Since nearly all the mechanicals are identical in the hatchback and the compact sedan, we can assume that the new AMT transmission will be a simple plug and play job for Maruti.

The AMT technology is sourced from Magnetti Marelli (Fiat’s subsidiary) by Maruti. Maruti’s Celerio was the first car to debut with an AMT transmission for the Indian carmaker, and, due to similar fuel efficiency and maintenance costs as a manual gearbox, it has been quite successful in the Indian market. According to reports, the company has sold over 54,700 AMT equipped cars in 2015-16.

The Swift hatchback has been a runaway success for Maruti ever since its launch and it topped its segment sales in April as well selling almost 15000 units. The addition of an AMT gearbox will further increase its practicality.

The Swift Dzire AMT costs half a lakh more than its manual variant and we can expect similar pricing for the Swift hatchback, which will be around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: Financial Express