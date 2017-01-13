Maruti to launch Ignis compact SUV today on 13th January’17 

New Delhi, December 13: The new Maruti Suzuki Ignis compact SUV is all set for a grand launch in the new year. Maruti Suzuki Ignis was showcased at the Auto Expo 2016, in Greater Noida earlier in this year. After the launch, the new Ignis compact SUV will be slotted just below the Vitara Brezza in the company’s UV line-up, and would become a competitor to Mahindra KUV100.

The wide range of features of Igins would make it unique and surely, they are the highlights of this new innovation by Maruti. Reportedly, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis would be the most feature-rich cat in this segment, once it is launched. Besides, there will be offered more customization options as well as add on features, than the offers with any other car currently in this small car segment.

The Maruti iCreate app would make the customers able to digitally create and see their customized Ignis SUV. The recently launched iCreate, is a unique personalisation/modification program. iCreate makes it easy for their new customers to modify or a complete make-over of their car.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis would be sold exclusively through NEXA dealers, once it is launched in India. This India-special model will be similar in style and stance to the model already on sale in Japan. Its dimensions are 3,700 mm in length, 1,660 mm in width and 1,595 mm in height.

The wheel base measurement of the new Maruti Suzuki Ignis would be 2,435 mm while its ground clearance will be 180 mm. A trend setting chrome grill and roof rails will be evident on this model. Ignis will look sporty with its projector headlamps, blackened A and B pillars and flared wheel arches along with 18” 10 spoke alloy wheels.

Both petrol and diesel options of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis would be available in the Indian market. Adding to its uniqueness, Ignis Compact is expected to receive a 1.2-liter K12B engine with VVT, while the diesel engine will be a 1.3 liter DDiS engine fitted with Suzuki SHVS mild hybrid technology. Both engines will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission while a CVT (Continuous variable transmission) Automatic Transmission could also be on offer for petrol variants.

Courtesy: The article first appeared on rushlane.com.