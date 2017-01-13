Maruti to offer Harman audio systems in cars, probably starting with Ignis

Tokyo, January 13: Highend Harman Kardon audio systems have already made their way to cars like Tata Zest, Bolt and Tiago. Now, noticing that buyers are actually paying attention at what kind of music system comes with the car, Maruti Suzuki is also planning on adding highend Harman Kardon audio system in their cars from 2017, reports rushlane.com.

US based Harman Kardon, a noted supplier of state of the art home and car audio systems, has entered into agreements with Indian manufacturers, besides having tie-ups with luxury automakers globally.

The tie-up with Tata has already seen exceptional results. Thanks to this tie-up, all three cars – Tata Zest, Bolt and Tiago now offer best in class audio system. The same tie-up will see Harman Kardon installing their system in future Tata cars like the Hexa, Kite5, Nexon, and so on.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ignis, which is expected to be launched today, could be the company’s first model to receive new Harman Kardon audio system under this tie-up. Next-up, Maruti will start adding the new high-end system in the top-end variants of their cars like Swift, Baleno, Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross. It is highly unlikely that the Alto, WagonR and Celerio will receive the Harmon Kardon audio system.

Harmon Kardon will supply Maruti Suzuki with their audio systems which will be produced at the company plant in Pune, Maharashtra.