Mass-murder-Charles-Manson-alive-and-in-treatment-in-prison-hospital

California,Jan 4:Convicted mass murderer Charles Manson has been removed from prison and hospitalized.

Manson was transported to hospital on Tuesday from Corcoran State Prison in California for an undisclosed illness, TMZ reports.

The 82-year-old is being treated at a hospital in Bakersfield, which is just over an hour away from the prison.

A source told the LA Times Manson was seriously ill.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would not comment on whether he had been hospitalized given inmate security but said Manson was ‘alive’.

The prison has medical facilities to treat inmates requiring urgent or emergency care as well as in-patient hospital stays.

‘In general, inmates are sent to outside hospitals if they need surgical services, emergency care, or diagnostic services of an acute nature,’ said Joyce Hayhoe, a spokeswoman for the federal receiver who controls prison medical care.

‘These services are not provided in state prison facilities.’

Manson has been behind bars for more than four decades after being put away for the series of murders in 1969.

He was convicted of leading a cult in which disaffected young people living in a commune followed his orders and were ultimately turned into killers.

Manson and three female followers, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkle and Leslie Van Houten, were convicted of murder and sentenced to death for killings at two gruesome scenes in the summer of 1969.

All were spared execution when a U.S. Supreme Court ruling temporarily banned the death penalty in 1972.

Another defendant, Charles ‘Tex’ Watson, was convicted later.