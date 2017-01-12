Mass-'Surya-Namaskar'-programme-to-celebrate-Swami-Vivekananda-birth-in-schools,-colleges-in-Madhya-Pradesh

Bhopal, Jan. 12: Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday will hold mass ‘Surya-Namaskar’ in all schools, colleges, academic bodies and gram panchayats all across the state to mark the birth anniversary of spiritual leader Swami Vivekanada.

“Surya-Namaskar will be held in all schools, colleges, academic institutions, gram panchayats and residential schools of the state from 9 AM to 10.30 AM on January 12,” said a Public Relations department officer.

The day, also observed as ‘Yuva Diwas’, will see the programme of ‘Surya-Namaskar’ to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanada.

Various academic and cultural programmes putting light on the life of Swami Vivekananda will be organised.

The programme is to start at around 9 a.m.

Bhopal Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s message will be broadcast at 9.30 a.m., followed by ‘Surya Namaskar’ and ‘Pranayam’.

Class 6-12 students and college students will perform ‘asans’, whereas, class 1-5 schoolchildren will only witness it.

Swami Vivekananda was a key figure in introducing the concept of Yoga to the western world. (ANI)