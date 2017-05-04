Massive anti-terror operation launched in J and K’s Shopian district

Srinagar, May 4: Almost two dozen villages in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir have been cordoned off, as the Indian Army along with other security forces has launched a massive anti-terror operation today.

The hunt operations come in the wake of a surge in militancy-related episodes in a previous couple of days.

Suspected fear based oppressors jumped into a police post guarding the court complex of southern Shopian late on Tuesday night, and evacuated with five administration rifles.

The fear based oppressors deserted alongside five administration rifles including four INSAS rifles and an AK-47 rifle.

Prior, after the two bank thefts that occurred in Pulwama on Wednesday, Pulwama Superintendant of Police Rays Mohammed Bhat uncovered that preparatory examination has built up the contribution of the fear based oppressor association Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“Up to this point, we have distinguished one aggressor each from Padgampora and Kagura, which demonstrates Lashkar’s contribution in the episode,” he said.

“Unmistakably activist associations like these are shy of money. We have additionally observed that they now convey more progressed innovative contraptions. We are proceeding with the examination,” he included.

The shooters plundered two banks, in particular, occurrences, in South Kashmir’s Pulwama locale, inside a couple of hours.

Bank thefts and weapon grabbing occurrences have been on the ascent in the Valley as of late, setting off a caution.

(ANI)