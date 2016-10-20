Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai’s Lalji pada dumpyard

Mumbai, October 20: A massive fire broke out at a dump yard located at Lalji pada area in Kandivli West, here on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Fire fighting has begun. The smoke billowing out from the dump yard could be spotted from miles around. More details about the incident are awaited. No casualties or injuries or damages to property have been reported yet. This comes just a day after a massive fire had broken out at the Charkop Industrial Estate in Kandivli. The fire was reported from the godown of the Industrial Estate, which illegally houses plastic, which was said to be aggravating the fire. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and people were reported to be stuck in the building.

Two days ago, two people were killed in a fire that broke out on the 20th floor of a Cuffe Parade building in Mumbai’s posh South Mumbai area. The fire was reported from Maker Towers in the area, and left 14 people injured. It took the fire department several hours to fight the conflagration in the South Mumbai high-rise. Fire breakouts in Mumbai dump yards are a major menace, with recurrent fires increasing the toxicity levels of the Mumbai air, causing breathing and other problem for the people settled in the areas around the dump yards. In February and March this year, there was a major fire in the Deonar dumping grounds.

It had taken the authorities days to completely bring the fires under control. In a survey that was conducted in the months after the fire, the levels of air-pollution were found to have soared through the roof. The survey was conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and was carried out by the Environmental Pollution Research Centre (EPRC) of KEM Hospital.