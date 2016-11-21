Massive fire at SSKM government hospital in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 21: A fire broke on Monday out in the state-run SSKM Hospital premier health facility here, police said.

All patients in the Ronald Ross building, where the fire broke out, have been evacuated, said Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sovan Chatterjee said.

“The patients have been evacuated. No casualties were reported. The fire is under control,” said Chatterjee, who rushed to the spot after the blaze started at 11.21 a.m.

“Sixteen fire tenders were sent immediately. A hydraulic ladder was also brought,” he added.

