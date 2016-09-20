Massive fire rips through house in California
Around eight houses had to be evacuated near the fire, which was located at a residence near the intersection of Lieb Court and South White Road.
San Jose fire story and white @KTVU pic.twitter.com/hESa9X6JKn
— Night_O_M (@Night_OM) September 20, 2016
The blaze, which is believed to have been fueled by gas, was reported at 7:17pm local time, according to fire officials cited by local CBS affiliate KCBS. It was brought under control at around 9:45pm.
Gas-fueled house fire in East San Jose is under control. https://t.co/kqrY8iffO3 pic.twitter.com/Y56s40zEQ0
— KCBS 106.9 FM/740 AM (@KCBSNews) September 20, 2016
Fire officials said they were able to largely save most of the homes near the blaze.
UPDATE: Crews working to extinguish two-alarm house fire in San Jose. https://t.co/cSjxl37whD No injuries reported.
— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 20, 2016