Massive preparations underway ahead of Sonowal’s oath ceremony in Assam

Guwahati, May 21 : Hectic political activity is underway in Assam as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sarbananda Sonowal’s oath taking day as Chief Minister draws near.

Sonowal along with his party colleague Himanta Biswa Sharma, held a meeting with alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad’s president Atul Bora and working president Keshav Mahanta last night.

On the other hand, Bodoland People’s Front leaders Hagrama Mahilary and Biswajit Daimary also met them in Guwahati and held talks on government formation.

Meanwhile, Pramila Rani Brahma has been elected leader of BPF legislature party. Robiram Narzary was elected as her deputy and Chandan Brahma as the Chief Whip.

The swearing in ceremony of the new BJP led government will take place on 24th of May at Khanapara in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Party President Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of NDA ruled states are expected to attend the ceremony.

Sonowal is likely to resign from his post as Union Minister today.

The new assembly consists of members from all walks of life, including lawyers, doctors, student leaders, actors, producers and former Indian Information Service officers.