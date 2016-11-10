Massive queues at banks, ATMs as India rushes to exchange scrapped notes

November 10, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Nov 10: A day after banks reopened in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on Tuesday, every bank and ATM in the country saw large crowds queuing up to exchange these notes. The PM had announced that that people can exchange or deposit their old notes in banks starting Thursday, 11 November. On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced that banks will be open for public dealing on weekends as well.

The new Rs 500 banknotes, which will be issued by banks from today, have extra security features besides having peculiar colour, theme and size which differentiate the new bills from the earlier series.

The Rs 2,000 notes, which are being introduced for the first time, will be of magenta colour with Mangalayan imprinted on the reverse side. The higher value currency notes will have other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Are our ATMs safe? ATM makers warns of cyber criminals using ‘Jackpotting’ to steal cash
No tax exemption for profit making Cooperative banks, says Arun Jaitley
Banks to remain closed  for 4 days due to holidays, ATMs would run out of cash, keep cash in hand
Banks to go on strike on Tuesday, services may be affected
Banking Ombudsman Scheme under which banks could be penalised for mis-selling third-party products like insurance and mutual funds via mobile or electronic banking
Indian government appointed heads of various public sector banks
Top