Massive search for missing radioactive isotopes in China

Beijing,Sept24:A massive search operation has been launched in China to find a can containing radioactive isotopes which went missing during transportation in the country’s northeastern Jilin province earlier this week. The can, about 20 cm in height, went missing on Monday when a team of workers from a drilling company of the Daqing Oilfield were working in Songyuan City of Jilin, company sources of Daqing Oilfield in Heilongjiang Province were quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The can contained radioactive indium-113m, Daqing Oilfield said. There was no explanation on how it went missing. The case was reported immediately to city authorities in Songyuan. Local police and environmental protection agency have launched a joint search for the missing can.

Environmental protection specialists said the content posed little threat to the environment, but excessive exposure could be risky to human health. Police in Songyuan have offered a cash reward of 30,000 yuan (USD 4,498) for clues leading to its retrieval.