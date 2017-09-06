Massive setback for IPL: Subramanian Swamy to challenge manual auction of IPL media rights in SC

New Delhi, September 6: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that he would question the manual auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights, in the Supreme Court. Subramanian Swamy tweeted that “Very soon, I would challenge in Supreme Court the manual auction of Indian Premier League Media Right given to Star conglomerate.”

He further added that 1/3 rd of India’s BM is due to IPL. Star India bagged the consolidated broadcasting rights of the lucrative cricket league with a whopping bid of Rs. 16,347.50 crore, for the next five years. The apex court had, in July, sought the response of the BCCI on Swamy’s plea that e-auction of the media rights should be done to ensure transparency as the rights are to be given for the next five years.

Following this, the court, in August, refused to direct the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to conduct e-auctioning for awarding media rights relating to the IPL matches. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chadrachud did not consider the plea of the BJP leader. Swamy wanted to file an interim application highlighting alleged collusion and conflict of interest on behalf of a BCCI funtionary who also runs a news channel. The IPL matches are scheduled to start in April next year. (ANI)