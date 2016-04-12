Masterpix to help you print photos on Corning Gorilla Glass

US-based leading materials science firm Corning Incorporated on Monday launched Masterpix fine glass prints featuring Corning Gorilla Glass for the Indian market.

Gorilla Glass has been used as a cover glass on 4.5 billion electronic devices globally.

The tough, damage-resistant glass that helps protect your phones and tablets is now available in India, the company said in a statement.

We are excited to launch Masterpix in India. Consumers in the region can now have stunning photographs that will last more than a lifetime printed on optically clear, stain-resistant Gorilla Glass, said Amit Bansal, president, Corning India.

These prints can be displayed in a table top stand, mounted to a wall, or placed in a standard picture frame.

Masterpix prints come in six different sizes ranging from 4 inches by 6 inches to 55 inches by 48 inches, and two glass finishes – glossy and matte.

Masterpix prints photos on thin, durable Gorilla Glass using UV-cured inks to create vibrant, colourful glass prints that are scratch-resistant, stain-resistant and easy to clean.

It was launched in the US in 2014 and has been recognised by an industry expert for its archival quality prints.