Mathrubhumi has launched ‘Kochi My Metro’ mobile app to help passengers with in Google Playstore

Kochi,June16: As the Kochi Metro gears up for its official inauguration on Saturday, Mathrubhumi has launched a mobile app to help passengers on booking tickets and to know the stations and train timings.

The android app ‘Kochi My Metro’, which is available for download in Google Play Store, contains all necessary information about the metro rail, including station names, train timings and ticket rates.

Videos that explains the dos and don’ts at the stations, safety and precautionary measures and how to take tickets from the stations are available in the app.

Scan the QR code on the right to download the app.