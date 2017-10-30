Mathura: Ambulance delayed, woman gives birth to child on road

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh October 30: Peculiar incidents happen in Mathura, a woman gave birth to a child on road due to the medical ambulance failed to reach her on time.

According to reports stated that the incident happened in UP’s Mathura city, the women who were seven-month pregnant was going to hospital on a bike. but unfortunately, she gives birth to a child on road. some of the local people in that area helped her when she delivered the baby on the way.

both the mother and child were later admitted to the Government Hospital.

The Hospital authority stated that due to the slow traffic movements, they cant reach the women on time, the family of the lady said they will bring her to the hospital. and there wasn’t any case of negligence form the hospital side.

Th family called us, but due to slow traffic movement was slow in that areas.We also convinced the family that it would take time for us to reach that area.

They said that they cannot wait for that long and so they are bringing her by themselves,” the mother and the child are now safe.