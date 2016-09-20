Mathura man stranded in Saudi Arabia for over four months returns home

Mathura,Sept20: A man from Mathura, who was stranded for over four months in Saudi Arabia, after failing to pay an agent who had promised him a job in that country, returned with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, his family members claimed.

An agent had taken Virendra (32), a resident of Bhainsa village here and a welder by profession, to Saudi Arabia by promising him a job there. But when he didn’t get a job, he asked him to send him home, Prakash Singh, one of his relatives, claimed.

The agent started putting pressure on him for Rs 3 to Rs 7 lakh and also seized his passport and other documents, he alleged.

Virendra somehow managed to contact his family members and narrated his ordeal. They in turn approached the local police and through them the MEA, Singh claimed.

Following this, officials of the Indian Mission in Saudi Arabia yesterday arranged for Virendra’s return to Delhi. He reached here today, his elder brother Fatah Singh said.

