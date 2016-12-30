Mathura refinery generates high speed diesel of BS-6 grade

Mathura, Dec 30: Mathura Refinery dedicated to maintain eco-friendly atmosphere has prepared high speed diesel of BS 6 level before estimated time.

Mathura Refinery General Manager SM Vaid said here today that refinery has sent samples of the prepared diesel to automobile companies Honada and Mahindra and Mahindra. The automobile companies will test it on their vehicles and adjust their machine in order to make it more useful.

Mr Vaid said the Government had declared time limit April 2017 for preparation of the diesel of level BS 4 and April 2020 for preparation of diesel of level BS 6 but Mathura Refinery had prepared it on September 1, 2016 without use of any additional machinery.

Talking about speciality of high speed diesel Mr Vaid said it will contain very less amount of Sulphur. He said refinery has also prepared motor spirit of same level and talks are underway about its utility and feasibility.

Talking with media Mr Vaid said advantage of preparation of these petroleum products before time will give enough time to automobile companies that they can make necessary changes in their machinery according to the prepared fuel.

Mr Vaid said the marketing division of the refinery was taking necessary steps for availability of the diesel of BS 6 level without any problem.

