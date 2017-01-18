Mathura Violence: DNA sample of mastermind’s son taken

Mathura, Jan 18: The DNA sample of Raj Narayan, son of alleged mastermind of the Jawahar Bagh incident, which left 29 persons dead, has been sent for forensic examination, police said.

“The blood and hair sample of Raj Narayan, son of Ram Vriksha, has been sent to forensic lab,” SP Crime Rajesh Sonkar said.

M Bansal, CMS of district hospital said that the result may take a few days to arrive as the Lucknow-based forensic lab was the only lab of this kind in the state.

The single-member judicial commission investigating the Jawahar Bagh episode will hold a fresh hearing from 16 to 24 January.